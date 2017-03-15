Reactions have continued to trail the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the susbstantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a report from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The senate rejected Magu’s confirmation based on the DSS report that questioned the acting chairman’s integrity.

Recall that this Magu’s confirmation was rejected by the Senate last December based on a DSS report also.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to Mr. Magu’s latest rejection;

Pls….

Can someone take my name to @MBuhari to nominate me as Chairman @officialEFCC Since the @NGRSenate Had rejected @magu Thanks. — Gulani (@mmgulani007) March 15, 2017

Is it that @SenItaEnang didn’t see the Dss report or he wanted Magu to be roasted by @NGRSenate — Nonye Ogbuji (@NonyeOgbuji) March 15, 2017

Dss no even fear the fact say baba like magu and resubmitted his name them still blow whistle for him head DSS is not loyal — Nas (@ndabagi) March 15, 2017

Lol why they do Ibrahim Magu dirt like that? — Abasiama (@abasboi_) March 15, 2017

@NGRSenate reject Magu today can wait to see how they gonna handle Hameed Ali tomorrow😄 — Aliyu Saleeh Kiru (@aliyu_saleeh) March 15, 2017

If i am Ibrahim Magu, i will today resign from EFCC. If President Buhari can watch DSS so embarrass me, it may… https://t.co/PUQsHWxUJn — ummie (@suby_bayero) March 15, 2017

We must all agree there is confusion in the government. SSS can’t write Buhari or EFCC on Magu’s corruption but can write Senate. — The Conqueror (@Bahaushee) March 15, 2017

Magu : is either the presidency is messy with our heads or @NGRSenate are very scared of the man. DSS is supposed to be under the presidency — VVV (@Deenazla) March 15, 2017

PMB appointed Magu as acting chairman of EFCC & also appointed Daura to head DSS, yet DSS wrote against possible confirmation of Magu. *Sigh — KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) March 15, 2017