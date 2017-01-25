The attempt by the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman was foiled by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose in the early hours of today.

His attempted arrest is unconnected to a video clip that went viral over the weekend telling his church members to protect themselves against Fulani herdsmen and that he had instructed his security men to kill any Fulani herdsmen found around him or his church premises.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the attempted arrest of Apostle Suleiman;

The government arresting Apostle Suleiman is a wrong move. — ZEN (@Bkay_code) January 25, 2017

It just hurts that our pastors are keeping quiet. Only him so far has the guts to speak. I say it again, thousands r behind Apostle Suleiman — APOSTLE C.J ENEBELI (@apostleenebeli) January 25, 2017

Apostle Suleiman threatens Nigerian Embassies in 42 countries IF he spends ONE day with DSS. LMAO — The King’s Hand (@9jabadtguy3) January 25, 2017

Apostle Suleiman is bold enough to ask people to cut other people’s necks but when DSS come calling he can’t face them like a man. — The King’s Hand (@9jabadtguy3) January 25, 2017

Members of Miyetti Allah are walking free after claiming responsibility for 100s of murders but FG wants to arrest Apostle Suleiman. — My Area (@My_Area_Report) January 25, 2017

Thousands of Christians are killed by fulani herdsmen not 1word from FG, Apostle Suleiman says we should self-defend, DSS attacks him. — APOSTLE C.J ENEBELI (@apostleenebeli) January 25, 2017

As if our problems aren’t enough, Bishop Oyedepo wants to seize rain.

Apostle Suleiman wants to cause damage that will take a year to repair — ‘femi Pope (@DrJekyll__) January 25, 2017

Apostle Suleiman went overboard.

That his inciting words is totally uncalled for.

I condemn it! — Ema (@EMABOUNTY) January 25, 2017