The decision of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja to grant bail to the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu warmed the hearts of lot of Biafra agitators among others.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka were in attendance for the Biafran leader’s court hearing on Tuesday morning, April 25.

Below are Nigerians’ reaction to his Kanu being granted temporary freedom on health grounds and his bail conditions;

Nnamdi Kanu rejects bail. Says he will only accept if those charged with him are also granted bail. This na man….Efulefu’s take lessons — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 25, 2017

Presently at the federal high court Nnamdi Kanu has been released and police are trying to turn to rough because people sef re ready here!! pic.twitter.com/y4nlWeKIoS — Fada ( Nigerian⚡️🥊) (@bikifada) April 25, 2017

Congratulations my leader. Nnamdi KANU the leader of IPOB — Joshua Egbuji (@egbujijoshua) April 25, 2017

@Amaka_Ekwo

Nnamdi kanu the leader of indigenous people of Biafra has been granted bail again…… At last we win. pic.twitter.com/GiqQHQdDj1 — OGBUU ONYINYECHI LAW (@LAWNWADE) April 25, 2017

Our leader Nnamdi Kanu has been granted bail today 25 April 2017. Cynthia Anyikwa reporting live for Biafra Writers — Elly Ify (@elly_ify) April 25, 2017

Biafra agitator Leader Nnamdi Kanu gets FREEDOM

Patience Jonathan can ACCESS her money

Austin Okai is FREE Today is Victory for Democracy — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) April 25, 2017

Netanyahu condemns the Biafra genocide and Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail the next day. Biafra is our right, more to come.🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Desmond Lamore (@Desmola) April 25, 2017

#ThankYouBuhari It took a dull, unimaginative & murderous Buhari to make people like me take a firm stand for #Biafra. — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) April 25, 2017

Nnamdi Kanu was popular before “Operation Python Dance” (and ongoing harassment of motorists); Now he is adored – difficult to explain. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) April 25, 2017