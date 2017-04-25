Nnamdi Kanu (4)

The decision of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja to grant bail to the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu warmed the hearts of lot of Biafra agitators among others.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka were in attendance for the Biafran leader’s court hearing on Tuesday morning, April 25.

Below are Nigerians’ reaction to his Kanu being granted temporary freedom on health grounds and his bail conditions;

