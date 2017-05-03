The fire outbreak at the Oba Rilwan Akiolu II of Lagos’s palace yesterday, May 2 has got Nigerians wondering if it didn’t have anything to do the with the fact the he snubbed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II at a public function about a week ago.

Nigerians have expectedly linked the fire incident to the disrespect Oba Akiolu showed the Ife monarch.

Below are the reactions that have ensued since the incident;

Oba of Lagos Palace on fire…. Ooni of Ife, how far na? pic.twitter.com/PEOqcpUlK5 — Idris (@Crhedrys) May 2, 2017

Ooni of Ife please he’s the Oba of Lagos Island, make the fire no reach Mainland, na beg I dey beg pic.twitter.com/I1DyXsJnOs — AFORSON (@AFOR_Viber) May 3, 2017

Who remember this, 👇 about Oba of Lagos and Ooni of Ife . Now the palace got burnt down. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/hXPer4PMGZ — ajayi oyetola (@saintola4u) May 3, 2017

Lol…someone cannot even play with the ooni of ife again…..class captain of lagos running for his life now😂😂😂 — Omotunde#achtkanzler (@therealomotunde) May 2, 2017

Oba of Lagos probably has just ‘commercial’ juju. Ooni of Ife’s is original, military grade. He should have known. — Adedamola (@damoche) May 2, 2017

A week after the Oba of Lagos embarrassed the Ooni of ife, there’s a fire at the Oba’s palace… Coincidence ? I think not — Xcel 101 🇳🇬 (@Sir_XceL) May 2, 2017

Sango was smoking and carelessly left it in Oba of Lagos room — Oba of Lagos (@NgOlofofo) May 3, 2017

Science will say it just an outbreak but trust me, we nigerians and oba of lagos know the cause — Oba of Lagos (@NgOlofofo) May 3, 2017