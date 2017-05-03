Oba Of Lagos Ignores Ooni Of Ife

The fire outbreak at the Oba Rilwan Akiolu II of Lagos’s palace yesterday, May 2 has got Nigerians wondering if it didn’t have anything to do the with the fact the he snubbed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II at a public function about a week ago.

Nigerians have expectedly linked the fire incident to the disrespect Oba Akiolu showed the Ife monarch.

Below are the reactions that have ensued since the incident;