The fire outbreak at the Oba Rilwan Akiolu II of Lagos’s palace yesterday, May 2 has got Nigerians wondering if it didn’t have anything to do the with the fact the he snubbed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II at a public function about a week ago.
Nigerians have expectedly linked the fire incident to the disrespect Oba Akiolu showed the Ife monarch.
Below are the reactions that have ensued since the incident;
Oba of Lagos Palace on fire….
Ooni of Ife, how far na? pic.twitter.com/PEOqcpUlK5
— Idris (@Crhedrys) May 2, 2017
Ooni of Ife please he’s the Oba of Lagos Island, make the fire no reach Mainland, na beg I dey beg pic.twitter.com/I1DyXsJnOs
— AFORSON (@AFOR_Viber) May 3, 2017
Who remember this, 👇 about Oba of Lagos and Ooni of Ife . Now the palace got burnt down. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/hXPer4PMGZ
— ajayi oyetola (@saintola4u) May 3, 2017
Lol…someone cannot even play with the ooni of ife again…..class captain of lagos running for his life now😂😂😂
— Omotunde#achtkanzler (@therealomotunde) May 2, 2017
Oba of Lagos Palace on 🔥…
Just few days after the Ooni of Ife snub.
Ancestors angry or just a natural cause? pic.twitter.com/2TKlpjaMO6
— Tosinadeda Media (@TosinadedaMedia) May 2, 2017
Oba of Lagos probably has just ‘commercial’ juju.
Ooni of Ife’s is original, military grade.
He should have known.
— Adedamola (@damoche) May 2, 2017
A week after the Oba of Lagos embarrassed the Ooni of ife, there’s a fire at the Oba’s palace…
Coincidence ?
I think not
— Xcel 101 🇳🇬 (@Sir_XceL) May 2, 2017
Sango was smoking and carelessly left it in Oba of Lagos room
— Oba of Lagos (@NgOlofofo) May 3, 2017
Science will say it just an outbreak but trust me, we nigerians and oba of lagos know the cause
— Oba of Lagos (@NgOlofofo) May 3, 2017
Oba of Lagos didn’t know there’s god of fire in ife…it was invented becos of him
— Oba of Lagos (@NgOlofofo) May 3, 2017
Rilwan my boy you don buy market………..Did you think you will go scort free?
