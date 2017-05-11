National Assembly’s publication of the breakdown of its proposed 2017 budget has elicited reactions from Nigerians who have been clamouring for it.

This is the first time the National Assembly has published details of its budget since 1999.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions;

I hear Saraki has finally #OpenNASS. Let me call it here first, Mesu for Parosident. 👌 — J. ‘nekan (@leftedness) May 11, 2017

The legislative Aids Budget in there, MOST of dem dnt pay d legislative Aids what’s in d budget. Dey pay dem less, som dnt at all #OpenNass — Mu’awiyyah Muye (@MP_Muye) May 11, 2017

You’re simply literally openly shady if this is what you have to show for an #openNass like there’s nothing better… https://t.co/pRJJJQRmNv — Babajide Kehinde (@goddammy) May 11, 2017

At least @NGRSenate @bukolasaraki stands by his words by making an #OpenNASS — Isma’il Yusuf Yawale (@Iyy_Smith) May 11, 2017

Skimming through the details of #OpenNASS, it’s not hard to see why it’s been #ShadyNASS hitherto. But now, we make progress. Repentance. — J. ‘nekan (@leftedness) May 11, 2017

This is massive for the 1st time since 1999 the public will have access to NASSBudget #OpenNass yo Man @bukolasaraki you made my day already — Onilemarun Kareem (@Onile050) May 11, 2017