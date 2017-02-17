Nigerians woke up this morning to notice the return of Haramattan, the weather usually associated with the yuletide season.
The harmattan is a hot, dry and dusty wind blowing weather that could embarrass a person if the person did not apply enough body cream before leaving to prevent the likelihood of his/her skin turning white.
Nigerians have been talking about the sudden return of the weather and below are their reactions;
Even Harmattan came back before President Buhari
— Name (@_JohnME_) February 17, 2017
It’s February, how did this Harmattan suddenly comeback? So weather can also be confused like this? pic.twitter.com/8UMfRD3ZVy
— Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) February 17, 2017
I know right… I’m even in cross river close to north. Harmattan never left here mehn. https://t.co/dR9lL2piiT
— OlamideDainty (@hollade_b) February 17, 2017
Harmattan for February?Hope it stays throughout the night,cos the heat no be small matter. #ClimateChange don finish Lasgidi.
— Okechukwu Omaka (@Mascot_oke) February 17, 2017
Blood of God…
The way this Harmattan comes and disappear like PHCN ehn…😯😯😯
— Zejic Stitches (@ChrisChinaks) February 17, 2017
This Harmattan be fluctuating like Dollar 😩😔
Pretending as if we are all married 😭😭😭
Who your inconsistency epp? 😰😰😰
— Shaba Baba Muhammad (@spychief) February 17, 2017
That moment your colleague at work forgets to rub vaseline and harmattan decide to make him look white on his way to the office.#lol
— Prettyvick (@vick_chizy) February 17, 2017
Harmattan come back like unexpected Movie premier: The Return of Harmattan
— Please Follow Back (@GeniusJokerNG) February 17, 2017
🇳🇬 elders: By early January harmattan must have completely disappeared and so …..
🇳🇬 weather : pic.twitter.com/p7hGmO6avG
— Oluwatobi Akangbe T (@TheOluwatobi) February 17, 2017