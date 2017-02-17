Nigerians woke up this morning to notice the return of Haramattan, the weather usually associated with the yuletide season.

The harmattan is a hot, dry and dusty wind blowing weather that could embarrass a person if the person did not apply enough body cream before leaving to prevent the likelihood of his/her skin turning white.

Nigerians have been talking about the sudden return of the weather and below are their reactions;

Even Harmattan came back before President Buhari — Name (@_JohnME_) February 17, 2017

It’s February, how did this Harmattan suddenly comeback? So weather can also be confused like this? pic.twitter.com/8UMfRD3ZVy — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) February 17, 2017

I know right… I’m even in cross river close to north. Harmattan never left here mehn. https://t.co/dR9lL2piiT — OlamideDainty (@hollade_b) February 17, 2017

Harmattan for February?Hope it stays throughout the night,cos the heat no be small matter. #ClimateChange don finish Lasgidi. — Okechukwu Omaka (@Mascot_oke) February 17, 2017

This Harmattan be fluctuating like Dollar 😩😔

Pretending as if we are all married 😭😭😭

Who your inconsistency epp? 😰😰😰 — Shaba Baba Muhammad (@spychief) February 17, 2017

That moment your colleague at work forgets to rub vaseline and harmattan decide to make him look white on his way to the office.#lol — Prettyvick (@vick_chizy) February 17, 2017

Harmattan come back like unexpected Movie premier: The Return of Harmattan — Please Follow Back (@GeniusJokerNG) February 17, 2017