BB Naija housemate, Bisola who was in a romance with Thin Tall Tony while he was in the house was in tears as he was evicted on Sunday, March 19.

Nigerians reacted as she ‘mourned’ her BB Naija lover who is reportedly married with kids.

See the reactions below;

Bisola kind of person can't even be a spy.

She'll go and fall in love with the head of the cartel she's supposed to infiltrate.#BBNaija — Ruthyana (@JuliamarshJulia) March 20, 2017

@BBNaija allow bisola to cry.never in history of calming down has anyone ever calmed down by being told to calm down.. — Iduseri ewaen (@ewaen_iduseri) March 20, 2017

Those dat cried for 5days afta fallin in luv in NYCS camp dat jst 3weeks re here sayin Bisola shld nt cry 4 sum1 she Luv ova 7weeks #BBNaija — Akindayo Ayodeji (@Dope_deji) March 20, 2017

Oooh Bisola dear was really in love…although I can't really tell she's a professional actress this might be a scene 😂😂 #bbnaija — ★so AUDREY★ (@Aud__rey_) March 20, 2017

#bbnaija Bisola she get a hold of herself jor, when she left d house TTT jumped 2 d next available chick in d house witout tears. — Mokey (@joydudu) March 20, 2017

May no man break Bisola's heart due to her emotional kind of person. May no man take her for granted, I see why she has a child #bbnaija — EFE'S #BBNAIJA MOM (@eve_umeh) March 20, 2017