Victor Moses has become the latest Nigerian to win the coveted English Premier League trophy as his team, Chelsea beat West Brom on Friday evening, May 12.

The Blues are now the Champions of England with two games to spare.

Victor Moses joins Nwankwo Kanu, John Mikel Obi in the few list of Nigerians that have won the title.

Below are the reactions that have followed his win with Chelsea;

@metro977fm @onombellar @woramangra Good morning welcome to another wonderful saturday morning, kudos to chelsea and victor Moses for winning the Epl league — Sowunmi kehinde (@Sowunmikehinde1) May 13, 2017

Victor Moses is the most influential African player in Europe this season….. — Desmond Olusoji ID (@Dex_mund) May 13, 2017

Congrats to you Victor Moses finally u’ve landed the EPL title to your shelf of trophies….still counting — Thaddeus Onyegu (@ThaddeusOnyegu) May 13, 2017

When you can make a somebody out of a nobody like Conte made Victor Moses, then you are a LEADER.#Lifelessons from #Chelsea — WorkplaceTransformer (@Okeibunor11) May 13, 2017

Victor Moses is the perfect example why you should never ever give up in life. — Kloppite ⚽ (@THABISO_LFC) May 13, 2017

@CFCNewsApp When God is with you no one can be against you, God bless conte,he found favor in Victor Moses and God bless Victor Moses for his hardwork. — Ifeanyi Baggins (@IfeanyiBaggins) May 13, 2017

Everybody’s congratulating Victor Moses for winning the EPL Michel Obi: pic.twitter.com/1miJYQ9XcJ — lord C H U C K S (@chukwunenye_ole) May 12, 2017

When they ask “How many Nigerians have won the EPL?”, make room for a new name because Victor Moses just joined the list. — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) May 12, 2017