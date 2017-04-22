On this day, 7 years ago, the Nigerian entertainment industry lost one of its fast rising Yoruba rapper, Olaitan Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Dagrin.

He died as a result of injuries he sustained in an accident and his death shook his colleagues alongside music lovers who still hold the belief he paved the way for the likes of Olamide and other indigenous rappers.

His remains were buried at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State.

Nigerians have taken to the twitter handles to remember the ‘Pon Pon Pon’ crooner;

You don’t have to drop 5 albums to be a Legend, Just one is enough. Dagrin was the best at what he does, DAGRIN is a LEGEND! #CEO #RIPDagrin — Follow back (@itzkaycee) April 22, 2017

And if I die, make you no cry for me – Dagrin, Chief Executive Omota. pic.twitter.com/wZvTpPNqUo — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) April 22, 2017

Its 7years now😢😭😢😭😢😭

The street wee never forget you😅 Rest on Dagrin🙏🙏 #Evergreen 🔥🔥 #LyricalWere 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/IVHZbubb3u — Mr Bammy (@callmebammyjay) April 22, 2017

After seven years Nigerian still remember Dagrin, and you still don’t consider him a legend? yaba left needs you — Kamoli kasim (@kasimoli) April 22, 2017

A clipper can never be the boss over a barber – Dagrin A clipper is useless without a barber ✌✌✌ — Osho Nourdean (@Oshofaze) April 22, 2017

Keep resting in peace, even after seven years, the Real King of the street – Chief Executive Omo-ita #Dagrin Barack O’grin. #RIPDagrin — Dami’ M. Culé-Fadare (@Verified_Prince) April 22, 2017

Contiue to sleep dagrin…7years already. — Onamiyeoluwa (@hizeed) April 22, 2017

Dagrin still the greatest of all time #ripdagrin — Ota Benga (@official_triQ) April 22, 2017