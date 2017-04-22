Dagrin

On this day, 7 years ago, the Nigerian entertainment industry lost one of its fast rising Yoruba rapper, Olaitan Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Dagrin.

He died as a result of injuries he sustained in an accident and his death shook his colleagues alongside music lovers who still hold the belief he paved the way for the likes of Olamide and other indigenous rappers.

His remains were buried at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State.

Nigerians have taken to the twitter handles to remember the ‘Pon Pon Pon’ crooner;