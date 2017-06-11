The ‘most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria’, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aka Evans, has been arrested, says the police.

According to NAN, The kidnap kingpin was arrested in Lagos.

Evans was apprehended by the inspector-general of police intelligence response team led by Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police.

Kyari said the suspect was arrested at his residence in Magodo Estate.

“IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most wanted brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in Nigeria. He has collected several billions of Naira as ransom in the last seven years as the kingpin of kidnappers.Evans was said to have masterminded kidnapping operations in Anambra, Edo and Lagos, with Lagos placing a 30 Million Naira bounty on him.

“He was arrested at about 1.00p.m on Saturday, June 10, in his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos,” Kyari said.

He commended the force headquarters for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria.

The police had previously traced the wanted kidnapper to his hideout in the Igando area of Lagos but he escaped before they arrived, abandoning a catchment of arms.

Evans and his gang, most of whom are now in police custody, had kidnapped very many wealthy business men in Lagos, Abuja, Delta etc.