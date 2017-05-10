Oluwatofunmi Fadesire also known as Olu-Heavy is said to be Nigeria’s strongest man and represented Nigeria at the Inaugural Arnold Classic Africa which held in May 2016 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Here are facts about Olu Heavy that you should know.

1 Olu is 28 years old.

2 He attended Maryland Comprehensive Secondary school and has a diploma ins security management from University Of Lagos.

3 Fadesire started lifting things from way back 2006 back in his backyard but he started it officially in 2013.

4 Fadesire was named Nigeria’s strongest man from a body outside Nigeria after he had competed in series of ‘Strong Man’ contests.

5 He eats 6 times a day and his breakfast alone consists of 11-12 eggs.

6 He is currently in a serious relationship.