The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested over 400 persons for alleged illegal entry into the country.

The suspects who were said to have been arrested during a mop-up exercise which started at about 4am on Wednesday, May 24, across the 18 local government areas of the state.

It was learnt that some of them, who were nabbed in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan-West and Uhunmwode local government areas, had forced their way into Nigeria from neighbouring countries like Niger Republic, Mali and Chad.

Three officers of the agency were said to have sustained injuries when they were attacked during the operation.

The State Controller, NIS, Mr David Adi, confirmed the arrest.

Adi said that the exercise became necessary following intelligence reports that many illegal immigrants had relocated to the state without any means of livelihood.

He stated that though the citizens of ECOWAS member-countries had the privilege of free movement, such persons should possess the right documents and travel through approved routes.