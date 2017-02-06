Nkechi Emmanuel is a Nollywood actress that is popularly known as Nurse Titi in the TV Series ‘Clinic Matters’.

The fast rising actress recently had a chat with Vanguard where she admitted that she is a very jealous woman when it comes to her man and also believes a man should be treated like a kid.

She had a word of advise for the married women on how to treat their men.

Read below:

“Sex is not all about making children. You must be a different woman to your husband every time. Seduce your husband, don’t always allow your husband to ask for sex, there must be no timetable for sex.

Be creative, don’t be predictable. Give him what he wants. If you lose influence over your husband, you have lost womanhood. Be part of your husband’s plans. Allow your husband to check in and out anytime. When a man is sexually satisfied, he is emotionally stable.

Stop saying, is it food? Yes, sex is food. Pamper your husband, put his head on your chest and pray for him. Give him unannounced kiss from the back…. mwahhhhhh, don’t be too holy to kiss and appreciate him in the public. He is your “Baby” and you are his “Mother” & your husband for God sake. Be romantic joooo, it is good for the heart.

Some people are not happy that you’re happy in that marriage, proof them wrong that you love him and he is your crown, always feel good when you hold him,”