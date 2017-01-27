The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on a 10-day leave in London to address Nigerians as regarding his health status.

This is coming after the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina interview’s with CNBC Africa, which was monitored in Abuja, who said Buhari could not be compelled to speak from the United Kingdom.

Adesina said “The President is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill.

“When he was travelling last week, the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation, he would do routine check-up and nothing has changed from what we pushed out last week.

“If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill, that is just what it is – rumour.”

When asked if Buhari would be willing to talk to Nigerians from the UK, Adesina said the decision could only be taken by the President himself.

Despite the Presidency’s clarification, NLC has argued that it would be proper for Buhari to make a public appearance to dispel rumours in the country about his health.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, told PUNCH on Thursday that the President should speak to Nigerians since Nigerians were worried about his health.

He said the President should call the bluff of those peddling orchestrated rumours by publicly addressing the citizenry.

Ozo-Eson said, “In the social media, stories circulate without confirmation; I think that the easiest way is to talk publicly to the nation because the citizens are concerned about their leaders’ whereabouts.

‘If there are those who orchestrated rumours and they are not true, the easiest way is for him to reach out to Nigerians through a public appearance and a statement.

“Nigerians have a right to be certain about the health situation of their President and the people who orchestrate rumours and unsubstantiated reports, one would wish for him to call their bluff by publicly addressing the citizens.”