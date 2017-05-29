Despite court order, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, addressed a crowd of supporters, numbering more than 10, in his father’s compound in Abia State, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The address, whose video has since gone viral on social media, appeared a violation of conditions set by Justice Binta Nyako when she granted Mr. Kanu bail in April.

Mr. Kanu, who is facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja has been at the vanguard of the call for an independent Biafra republic from the Nigerian state.

In granting him bail in April, Justice Nyako listed 12 conditions, including an order for Mr. Kanu to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than ten people.

The court also instructed that Mr. Kanu desist from granting interviews or engaging in any form of rallies as part of his conditions for bail.

However, in the 14 minutes, 22 seconds video, Mr. Kanu is seen speaking to a congregation of Biafran supporters on the occasion of the Shabbat, a Jewish religious programme.

“Not minding what is happening, we remain IPOB, is that correct? (Crowd respond in chants of affirmation for Mr. Kanu’s question). We are unstoppable. This congregation here is very special to me. This is the very first observance of Shabbat in this very family. My joy knows no bounds because in prison I used to dream about this; I used to dream about keeping the Shabbat,” he said.

The IPOB leader also made reference to the call by his organisation for Ibos and supporters of Biafra to shut down their business operations on May 30, a call that has been condemned by the police.

Watch Video Of His Address Below;