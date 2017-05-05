Since last Friday, April 28 when he met his bail conditions, the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has finally stepped his feet on a South Eastern state, Enugu to be precise.

DAILY POST reports that Kanu moved straight to the Biafra cenotaph located at Ngwo in the Coal City State.

He was seen kissing the feet of Biafran fallen heroes at the Biafra Cenotaph.

“Nnamdi Kanu arrived Biafraland just now and has just finished praying to the Most High as the Cenotaph at Enugu.

“Mysteriously his convoy arrived at the Cenotaph exactly 12 noon to commence the prayers.

“Whenever Nnamdi Kanu enters Biafraland, he would first go to Hill Top Ngwo to pray at the Cenotaph before proceeding to his home to see his parents and his people. He has paid his customary homage to the memory of our fallen heroes”,a source hinted.

He added that “Biafra Cenotaph Enugu is the commemorative site of the fallen heroes of Biafra.”

The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful also confirmed the development.