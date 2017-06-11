IPOB Leader and Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu has again gone on a ranting hate preaching against Yorubas in this new video that just surfaced online.
In the video, he said people who attend pentecostal churches who have yoruba men has pastors are idiots, fools, imbeciles and worse than Boko Haram.
Watch video below
BIAFRA DOES NOT PREACH HATE RIGHT? VIDEO: Any Igbo Person who attends any Church Pastored by a Yoruba Man is an Imbecile – Nnamdi Kanu pic.twitter.com/W8eCM3qGyv
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 9, 2017
IMAGINE DIS YELLOW CHIMPANZEE AN IDIOT ILLITERATES SON OF S BITCH USELESS TRIBALIST ! DIS IS A GOD FORSAKING IDIOT