IPOB Leader and Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu has again gone on a ranting hate preaching against Yorubas in this new video that just surfaced online.

In the video, he said people who attend pentecostal churches who have yoruba men has pastors are idiots, fools, imbeciles and worse than Boko Haram.

Watch video below

 

