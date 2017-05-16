The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has distanced himself and the group, from Radio Biafra based in the United States.

In a statement issued on Kanu’s behalf by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, he made it clear that Radio Biafra in London, remains the official voice of IPOB.

He also said a reorganisation has been effected in the leadership of the group and urged IPOB members to observe the sit-at-home planned for May 30 this year peacefully.

Part of the letter reads: “Nnamdi Kanu remains the founder, and director of Radio Biafra London and accordingly Deputized by Mazi Uche Mefor. Radio Biafra London is the officially sanctioned channel of communication of IPOB, through which every information concerning the affairs of IPOB are disseminated. “At the same time, all members of IPOB and the general public are hereby duly informed that the position of C.O.C (Coordinator of all Coordinators) overall, has been abolished following the recent reorganisation carried out by the leadership of IPOB worldwide.

“Henceforth any person parading himself with the title C.O.C should be regarded and treated as a criminal.

“Following this radical change in the structural setup of IPOB, the world Administrative Headquarters of IPOB is now situated in London and Germany respectively.

“The officers with the mandate of the leadership of IPOB and through whom the supreme leader Nnamdi Kanu speaks remains Radio Biafra London with satellite stations in South Africa, Malaysia, Germany and soon to be opened United State of America.

“The two persons appointed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as being responsible for communicating his thoughts and views to IPOB membership and the rest of the world remains Uche Mefor (the Deputy Leader of IPOB) and Mazi Chika Edoziem (the Head of the Directorate of State of the IPOB).

“All authority to issue directives rests with the Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor and Mazi Chika Edoziem. Any press release, announcement or communication purportedly issued by any other person other than the above named principal officers or officers acting on their instruction are to be discountenanced and ignored by the general public.

“Above named officers of (IPOB) are the authorized representatives, appointed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the helm of affairs of IPOB.

“Anybody transacting or relating with any other person, other than Uche Mefor and Chika Edoziem or those appointed by them are doing so at their own risk.”