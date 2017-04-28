Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has finally fulfilled the bail conditions granted him by Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja, DAILY POST reports.

Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Prince Kanu who confirmed the development on Friday, April 28 said ” It’s true, he has just perfected the bail terms.”

The bail condition was perfected in the presence of the Chairman, South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu.

Recall that Kanu, who is currently facing trial alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, and David Nwawuisi before the Justice Nyako-led court was on Tuesday granted bail on health grounds.

The trial judge, however, gave some stringent conditions which the IPOB leader which must meet before perfecting his bail.

“Must surrender his British and Nigerian passports even when these passports are still in the custody of the DSS.

“Must sign an undertaking to avail himself for trial at all times.”