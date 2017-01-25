The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been in the news lately due to his secret trialat the Federal High Court in Abuja for committing treasonable offences.

Below is the profile of the man seen by some Igbos as their leader;

EARLY LIFE AND BACKGROUND

Nwannekaenyi “Nnamdi” Kenny Okwu Kanu was born in the 1970s in Isiama Afara, Abia State to HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his mother, Ugoeze Nnenne Kanu.

He was enrolled into Library Avenue Primary School (now part of Government House, Umuahia) and went to Government College for his secondary education. He later gained admission to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), where he could not finish due to incessant strikes before he left for London to complete his tertiary education.

CAREER AND LIFE

He is a political activist based in the United Kingdom and before his arrest was the director of London-based radio station, Radio Biafra.

In the early part of 2013, he visited and made the first broadcast of Radio Biafra from Nigeria. Using his laptop, Internet and other de­vices, he hooked onto London studio and broadcast to the world, he later boasted.

Nnamdi Kanu said delegates at National Conference should negotiate for a secession of Biafra or face the wrath of the Igbo people.

He said in as much as he respects the freedom of people to converge and speak their minds, the right of the people of south-eastern Nigeria to form their own nation should also be respected.

In an interview with Sahara Reporters he revealed his motives and beliefs which is stated below;

“If they fail to give us Biafra, Somalia will look like a paradise compared to what will happen to that zoo. It is a promise, it is a pledge and it is also a threat to them” he portended. “If they do not give us Biafra, there will be nothing living in that very zoo they call Nigeria; nothing will survive there, I can assure you” Mr. Kanu added..

He said statistics available to him indicates that over 98% of Igbos support a Biafran secession because every Igbo has freedom embedded in their DNA.

CONTROVERSIES

On 5 September 2015, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was a guest speaker at the World Igbo Congress which was held in Los Angeles, California where he demanded for guns and bullets.

On October 18, 2015, it was reported that Mr Kanu had been arrested in Lagos State by Nigeria’s secret police the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mr Kanu had told his solicitors that he was, on 14th October, 2015, arrested by the agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the State Security Service (SSS) in his hotel room i.e. Golden Tulip Essential Hotel Ikeja, Lagos State.

The solicitors in a press briefing said, between 14th and 17th October, 2015 their clients where about were unknown until 18th of October, 2015, when the Press Media broke the news of his arrest and detention by the SSS in Abuja.

The news of the arrest of Mr Kanu generated mass protests across parts of Delta State, Enugu State, Rivers State, Cross River State, Abia State, Imo State, Akwa Ibom State and Anambra State.

According to Mr Obetta, “I have not seen or heard any place where a court grants bail and the person is not released. Under UN and Africa charter, it is enshrined that once bail is granted, you release the person upon meeting the bail conditions. We are sliding to days of Decree 2 and 4 of 1984. This is pure Dictatorship.”