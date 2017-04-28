The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has finally left the premises of Kuje prison, Abuja after fulfilling his bail conditions.

Recall Kanu was arrested in October 2015 following allegations of treasonable felony by the federal government.

He was held in the custody of the State Security Service till the ruling in January 2016 when the Federal High Court ordered that the detained Biafra agitator be kept in prison custody.

Since his detention, Kanu has made various applications for bail which were refused by the different judges handling the matter.

He was, however, granted bail on Tuesdday, April 25 by Justice Binta Nyako.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor confirmed on Friday evening that his client had been released.

“Yes, it is true,” said Mr. Ejiofor.

He was driven home by former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka.