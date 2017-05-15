The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that he is not interested in being the President of the Biafra Republic.

According to Vanguard, the IPOB leader noted he preferred to work from the background.

Kanu stressed that if the pioneer leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazurike had remained consistent with the struggle, he, Kanu, would not be doing what he is doing with IPOB.

Kanu said, “I am into this struggle because of leadership vacuum. I am into this struggle because my people are suffering; they are being denied their rights and privileges and nothing will stop this fight. I want to assure our people that we are almost there.

“The Biafra Republic is almost here with us. Even if one is from Sokoto, he can be a Biafran once he believes in our value system of equity, justice and fairness.

“Biafra will be a home for all people who agree with our values, whether you are from Kano or Sokoto. It will be a place for good things for good people.

“Therefore, those who are distancing themselves from the Biafra struggle will regret it. If you don’t join the struggle, you will be irrelevant in the end because Biafra Republic is sure.”