The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu said that his life was in danger as most of his visitors were allegedly arrested and killed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said this in court during his secret trial alongside his co-defendants which began Tuesday, December 10 before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court amid heavy security and protest.

Kanu, alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Mr. Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi are standing trial before Justice Binta Nyako on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

But they are challenging the competency of the 11-count charge slammed against them by the Federal Government.

Kanu was brought to court in an enclose was brought to court in an enclosed Hilux van while an open Hilux with prison officers followed closely.

Before their trial commenced, a group of pro-Biafra protesters in Jewish garments besieged the court, demanding an open trial of the defendants.

A team of security operatives had to prevent the rampaging protesters from accessing the court complex.

Justice Binta Nyako had ordered the prosecution counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran to file his reply, on the motion challenging the competence of the charge.

The court directed that the prosecution should serve his reply on the defence and adjourned till tomorrow Thursday for adoption of all the processes to enable the court deliver its ruling on the application.

Meanwhile, counsel to the Biafra leader, who is the first defendant in the matter, Ifeanyi Ejiofor informed the court that some of the relatives of the defendants who visited them at Kuje Prison were arrested and being detained by the DSS since two months ago.

“The information we are getting is that most of them have been killed by operatives of the DSS. My client is no longer safe in custody.

“The DSS counsel, Mr Labaran should make their corpses available to us for burial. The matter is before the court and the DSS must respect the court,” Ejiofor stated.

One of the defence counsel, Mr Maxwell Okpara, in his submission accused the DSS of making the process of visiting the defendants cumbersome.

According to him, the DSS subjects lawyers to rigorous questioning and make lawyers fill two separate forms with detailed information before being allowed to see their clients in prison custody.

Okpara, therefore, prayed the court for a pronouncement on the visiting procedures for easy access to their clients.