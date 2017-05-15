The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said South East Governors are scared of Biafra gaining independence, PUNCH reports.

Kanu says the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra is possible but the South-East governors were afraid of losing their positions and political relevance in the area if it actually happens.

He said that was why the governors in the zone were not supporting the Biafra struggle.

Kanu revealed this in an interview in his father’s palace at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.