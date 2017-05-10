Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu today, May 10 visited a former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme at his Enugu residence.

He explained that he visited Ekwueme in order to inform the elder statesman of the activities of IPOB, and his reasons for championing the agitation for Biafra.

The IPOB leader described the former Vice President as ‘invaluable’ to the pro-Biafra struggle.

Addressing Ekwueme as ‘my father’, Kanu promised to abide by any advise given to him by the elder statesman.

He also explained that he came to seek the former Vice President’s blessings.

Kanu said, “I have come to tell you that we find you invaluable in our advancement of our people and in our course to also make life better for the public and for the masses.

“So I am humbled and delighted to be here and also to bring you up to speed as to what we have been doing, what motivated me, and what motivated the IPOB to do what we have been doing.

“It (IPOB) is, more or less, today, an expression, a political expression to the yearnings and aspirations of the society – that’s what we are trying to do.

“The sum total of the struggle by the IPOB, which I am leading, is to ensure that there is dignity of life.

“And for us to fulfill that very mandate, we must be diligent, we must be focused, we must be sincere.

“So, I have come here to brief my father as to why we‎ do what we do, and to get his blessings.

“Anything he tells me is what we are going to do, in so far as it advances our political course as a people.”

Responding, Ekwueme, assured that he would always give the IPOB leader the needed counsel.

“I will make my best counsel available to him (Kanu) in his very onerous task of leading an organisation that is committed to bringing justice and equity among people, especially for our people”, Ekwueme said.

The elder statesman added that it was a pleasure to host Kanu after his release from detention.

“I thank God that you are free and able to move around,” he said.