Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu who was recently released on bail last Friday, April 28 visited former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja on Monday, May 1.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this while posting a picture of them on his Facebook.

He wrote, “The lion of the east meets the tiger of the west!!! It was a pleasure to host my brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in my Abuja home today. He is a great and deeply courageous man. May God continue to guide and be with him.”

Kanu had been granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court after spending two years in Kuje Prison.

