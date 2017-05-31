Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that the renewed agitation for the creation of Biafra Republic is because Nigeria is not functioning and can never function.
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra stated this in an interview with Al-Jazeerah, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Biafran war yesterday, May 30.
Speaking in the living room at his Father’s house in Umuahia, Abia state, Kanu said Nothing seems to be working in Nigeria. There is pain and hardship everywhere. What we’re fighting [for] is not self-determination for the sake of it. It’s because Nigeria is not functioning and can never function.” ”
Kanu who was granted bail last month, says he doesn’t care if he is flouting one of the terms for his bail which prohibits him from granting media interviews.
“I don’t care. I can’t go outside to call for a press conference. I can’t go on Biafra Radio to broadcast. I can’t allow large [groups of] people to basically congregate outside to see me … it’s like asking me not to breathe,” he said
Kanu decried the perceived marginalization of the Ibos in Nigeria, saying that they have been prevented from aspiring to assume important positions in the country such as President, Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff amongst others.
“I’m not allowed to contest for the presidency of Nigeria because I’m Igbo. I’m not allowed to aspire to become the inspector general of police because I’m Igbo. I’m not allowed to become chief of army staff because I’m Igbo. What sort of stupid country is that? Why would any idiot want me to be in that sort of country?” he said.
