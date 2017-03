The incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu today, March 1 appeared for his court hearing in a jewish outfit.

Recall that six of the 11 charges filed against him by the Federal Government were dismissed by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Some of the IPOB members also gathered at the court also donned Jewish apparel to the court.

See more photos below;