Fresh details have emerged as to the bail conditions granted the Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Recall the Biafran leader was on Tuesday morning, April 25 granted bail on health grounds as the Justice said that she was convinced that Kanu was ill and needed more medical attention than the Nigerian Prisons was giving him.

Below are the 12 bail conditions given by Justice Nyako Kanu must fulfill in order to enjoy his temporary freedom;

1.) Kanu must not hold rallies.

2.) He must not grant interviews.

3.) Must not be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

4.) The IPOB leader must provide three sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

5.) One of the sureties must be a senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction such as a senator.

6.) The second surety must be a highly respected Jewish leader since Mr. Kanu said his religion is Judaism

7.) The third surety must be a highly respected person who owns landed property and is resident in Abuja

8.) The IPOB leader must deposit his Nigerian passport

9.) He must also deposit his British passport with the court

10.) He must provide the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis.

11.) The order for him to deposit his Nigerian and British passports also mean he cannot travel out of the country.

The three other defendants standing trial with Kanu, namely Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi were however denied bail by the Justice.

The judge maintained that the only reason she admitted Kanu to bail was because of his ill health.

She said although the charge of terrorism had been struck out against the defendants, the charge of treasonable felony hanging over them was a very serious offence.

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, were in court, according to them, as a sign of solidarity with Kanu while Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode was barred by security agents from entering the court room.