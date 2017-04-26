The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People Biafra has rejected the bail conditions set by Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

His Royal Highness, Eze Israel Kanu, his wife Ugoeze Sally Kanu, are demanding that their son be released unconditionally instead of the temporary release.

Their daughter Chinwe, also faulted the Justice’s bail condition given to her brother.

Speaking to reporters at Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North Council, Eze Israel Kanu said while the family was happy over the bail granted their son, they rejected the bail condition, saying that the conditions attached to it was not necessary.

According to the monarch, “the bail conditions was like giving something with one hand and taking it with the other hand. “The IPOB leader must be set free without any condition attached. “The federal government should release my son unconditionally. The world should judge if the bail conditions are proper”, the monarch said. He explained that he was happy when he received the news that his son had been granted bail by the court, but was taken aback by the condition attached to it. Eze Kanu was not happy with Justice Nyako for asking the IPOB leader to produce a Jewish leader as surety and wondered why a court of competent jurisdiction would demand for a citizen of another country as surety in Nigeria.

Flanked by his wife, Ugoeze Sally and daughter Chinwe, the monarch also faulted other bail conditions given to his son, including that a Senator from the South East zone with a whopping N100 million bail bond. Corroborating her husband position, Kanu’s mother noted that if her son eventually returns home she would advise him not to abandon the agitation for the restoration of Biafra. She equally stated that without Kanu’s activities the world would not have known about the problem of Biafrans in Nigeria. “No retreat, no surrender; God will deliver Biafra as He delivered Israel”, she said.