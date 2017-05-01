Details have emerged of how notable Igbo leaders pleaded with leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer to sign his bail.

One of his lawyers, Barr. Maxwell Opara, disclosed this vua his twitter handle.

The human rights activist said that Nnamdi kanu refused to accept his bail initially but they begged him to accept it because of his health.

He wrote, “Kanu refused to sign his bail. He said he won’t go unless his co-accused are released.

“We had to beg him, his co-accused had to beg to go because he is really sick. We told him it is a man who is alive that can fight for self determination.

The lawyer further stated that some of the bail conditions given to Nnamdi kanu are against his rights.

He added, “Some of those bail conditions given to Nnamdi Kanu go against the principle of fundamental human rights.

“I’m not his direct counsel but I’m sure my colleague will change that in court soon. The struggle continues.”

Nnamdi Kanu was last Tuseday granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja led by Justice Binta Nyako.

He, however, met his bail condition, and land left Kuje prison, Abuja, last Friday.