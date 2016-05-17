In what is sure to cause worry to prospective corp members, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Co‎rp (NYSC) Brig.-Gen. Sulyman Kazaure has stated that the commission does not have sufficient funds to successfully mobilize the thousands of Batch A Stream 2 corp members.

This would come as a source of worry as the preospective corp members are expected in camp on Friday, 20th May.

Kazaure made this revelation while speaking with members of the Senate Committee on Sports in Abuja yesterday.

“We are presently at a loss in NYSC now as there is no money for us to mobilise thousands of prospective corps members in the Batch A Stream 2 to camp this Friday.

“This is in spite of efforts made by us to get things done in that direction several weeks ago.

“The problem staring us in the face arose from the N13 billion shortfall we had in the 2016 budget estimate which the agency made strong request for its provision during budget defence,” he said