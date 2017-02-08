Brig. Gen. Suleman Kazaure, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday said there was no intention to scrap the scheme.

Kazaure, who was represented by the Director of Mobilisation, Chief Frank Ekpunobi, disclosed this at Issele-Uku, Delta , during a visit to the camp.

He said that any insinuations about scrapping the scheme was borne out of “poverty of information.’’

He said that the NYSC period in the life of an individual was a period of stop gap and period to differentiate between fantasy and reality.

Kazaure said that the scheme was created after the three years of the civil war with the sole aim of national integration and since its creation, NYSC had performed wonderfully well in the area of education, healthcare delivery and increased literacy.

He said that there was no where in Nigeria today that you do not find corps members rendering services to their fatherland.

The NYSC DG, however, advised the corps members to stay in their places of primary assignment, avoid unnecessary traveling and work hard to bag awards.