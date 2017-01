Nollywood actor, Kanayo .O. Kanayo has gone back to school and he took to his Instagram page to tell his fans he had started attending classes at the University of Abuja.

“Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja. Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout.