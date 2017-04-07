North Korea hackers are allegedly attacking banks in Nigeria and 18 other countries according to a Russian online cyber security firm, Kaspersky.

The organisation noted in its report on Thursday, April 6 that this could be regarded as the biggest bank heist in world history.

Reports said banks and security researchers had previously identified four similar cyber-heists attempt on financial institutions in Bangladesh, Ecuador, the Philippines and Vietnam.

According to a report on the hacking claims by CNN, two international security experts believe North Korea is likely spending the stolen funds on its nuclear weapons program.

Researchers at Kaspersky said the same hacking operation, known as “Lazarus”, also attacked financial institutions in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, Uruguay and Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has since denied it was aware of the development.