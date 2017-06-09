Despite the backlash the three-month ultimatum issued Igbos residing in the North to vacate the region has received, the Northern Elders’ Forum, on Friday, June 9, expressed support to the call by the Northern Youth Groups.
The Forum expressed “disappointment” with the Northern Governors’ Forum for disowning the youth groups.
Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the NEF spokesperson, told newsmen in Zaria that it was hypocritical for the Igbo to continue to live in other parts of the country while agitating for Nigeria’s break up.
Ango said, “I am disappointed in the decision taken by Northern Governors’ Forum disowning and condemning the agitation by this young, agile and progressive youth groups.
“Let me ask these Northern governors, who are they representing, are they representing spirits, ghosts or people of the North?
“Recently, people from eastern part of this country, specifically Igbo, were busy calling for the Sovereign State of Biafra and from all indications, their leaders — including governors — are behind them.”
He added, “Whoever feels Nigeria is not conducive for him, let him quit;” noting that what the northern youth groups did was not a sin.
He lamented that none of the Northern governors reacted to the persistent call for the actualisation of Biafra and other agitations.
Abdullahi said when Nnamdi Kanu was released on bail recently, over 100 vehicles escorted him to his residence, including big personalities from the south-west and south-east.
“This is somebody who has been agitating for the break-up of Nigeria; but his people were behind him. Therefore, I am behind the (Northern) youths.
“This is because the Northern youths are pushed to the wall. We have been calming them down in any event similar to this,” he noted.
