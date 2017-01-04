The victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2015 general elections has been described as what saved Nigeria from extinction according to the Northern Governors Forum (NGF).

Borno State Governor who also doubles as the Chairman of NGF, Kashim Shettima said this when he led a delegation on a courtesy call on Sen. George Akume; Tor Tiv V, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse, and Gov. Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

The other governors on the delegation were Mohammed Abubakar and Abdullahi Gunduje of of Bauchi and Kano states, respectively. Shettima described the outcome of the 2015 general election as the watershed in the Nigerian political history and commended Benue people for their continuous support of Northern agenda.

He noted that the PDP-led administration was at the verge of destroying the basic component that bonded Nigeria, adding that Buhari’s victory saved the country. “Had President Buhari not win the election in 2015, Nigeria would have gone into extinction and as it is now, the PDP need to be proscribed. “The North had moral duty to support Benue state following her continuous support of presidential candidates from the region,” said the NGF chairman.

He also explained that they were in the state to celebrate with the Tiv people for the peaceful selection of the Tor Tiv V, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse. Shettima sympathised with Tiv people over the incessant attacks on their communities by suspected herdsmen, adding that the NGF would never abandon the state.