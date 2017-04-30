According to reports, the alleged ‘war’ between Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is over following the intervention of some Northern Governors at the weekend.

Sanusi is being investigated by the Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Agency (KSPCACA) over an alleged misappropriation of around N5billion supposedly left behind by his predecessor, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero.

Sanusi, denied the allegation, insisting that he has spent less than N3billion since his installation.

DAILY POST reports that the state government’s anti-corruption agency may have launched the probe of Kano Emirate Council finances in retaliation for Sanusi’s open criticism of Ganduje’s project priorities.

Recall it was reported that Sanusi may be suspended by the Kano government to make way for thorough probe.

But the face-off became source of concern for Northern Governors who decided to wade in before the matter degenerates.

Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Aminu Masari of Katsina and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger brokered peace on Friday night.

The meeting held at the Government House in Kaduna and was first attended by the Emir and the Governors before they were joined by some senior officials from the Kano State Government and the Emirate Council.

Governors Tambuwal, Shettima and El-Rufa’i had earlier met with Ganduje in Abuja on Thursday night before resolving to invite the Emir to Kaduna on Friday.

The governors had used the wedding of a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari to meet warring parties.

During the wedding, the Emir sat next to Ganduje at one of the events lined-up, chatted, laughed and also walked out of the hall together.

Tambuwal, leader of the team, was said to have identified governors with close relationships to both the Emir and Ganduje.

During the first meeting in Abuja, Ganduje opened up to his colleagues on what he described as the Emir’s disrespect for his office as Governor of Kano State.

He said the Emir was behaving as if he was independent of the State Government whereas he is an appointee of the Government who is answerable to a Commissioner, not even to the Governor.

Ganduje, it was learnt, expressed his frustration with the Emir and said he was determined to remind him that he had limits.

The three Northern Governors at the Abuja meeting however appealed to Ganduje to forgive the Emir in the interest of stability in Kano and to preserve the image of Northern Nigeria and of the ruling APC.

They said any further escalation of the crisis will give room for the opposition, who had wanted one of the Bayeros as Emir, to celebrate.

At the Kaduna meeting, Emir Sanusi reportedly accepted his “faults” after the governors reminded him that he was an appointee of the governor and his palace was being funded with public funds approved by the Governor.

It was gathered that Ganduje was considering dethroning Sanusi who was installed by his estranged godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.