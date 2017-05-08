Nosa Igiebor who plies his trade for Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü has declared he will no longer play for the Super Eagles again, as long as Gernot Rohr remains the head coach.

Igiebor was called up for the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia last October, but did not feature in the 2-1 win at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The 26-year-old is furious that Rohr did not speak to him on why he was not used during the game.

”Yes, I granted an interview to a radio station in Nigeria,” Igiebor told Own Goal Nigeria.

“It’s true I’m no longer interested in playing for Nigeria as long as Rohr remains the coach. He disrespected me.

”He (Rohr) treated me like I’m nobody, I won’t honour any more calls unless if he assures me that I will play,” he added.

“I can’t watch players I’m better than play ahead of me.”