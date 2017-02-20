Fathia Balogun who added a year last two weeks has written to Linda Ikeji that she’s not 50 years old.

According to GoldmyneTv;

“Most news blogs reported that Fathia Williams was 50 years old on the 5th of February 2017 but in a private chat with one of our newsmen, Fathia said that she’s not 50 years. The actress said that she woke up on her birthday last week to see that most popular blogs erroneously wrote that she turned 50. Some of these blogs include Pulse.ng and Bellanaija.com

The star actress said that it was Linda Ikeji blog that first reported it while the others followed suit. However, in trying to correct the report, Fathia had to write to Linda to inform her that she is not 50 years old yet.

She said it was her ex-husband, Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun who turned 50 on that day.”

The erstwhile couples are birth date mates. Saheed is 50 years old while Fathia is 48.