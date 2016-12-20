The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the current hardship is not the making of the present administration, but restates commitment to end the hardship.
The minister spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the Special Town Hall Meeting for the Youths held at the Presidential Villa.
Mohammed said government “is unrelenting in its efforts to ease the hardship in the land, especially youth unemployment.’’
He stressed that the hardship was “brought about by years of poor or lack of planning, profligacy, mismanagement of funds, massive corruption and lack of investment in social programmes.’’
To move the nation out of the situation, he solicited the “undiluted support’’ of the people particularly the youths.
The minister said that the Federal Government’s massive investment in social programmes will help accelerate the process of job creation, especially for the youths.
He said that the government placed premium on youth empowerment, youth development and youth engagement, hence the decision to organise the town hall meeting specifically for them.
(NAN)
5 on “‘Buhari Did Not Create Today’s Hardship’ – Lai Mohammed”
It’s hi-time you stopped pushing blames and accept responsibility. Blaming or accusing previous administration is never the solution to the current recession and economic hardship bedeviling the people. Just work and bring the Country out of the current hardship… Let your action speak- talk less and blame no one. With determination you can make it.
Then who created it? Maybe you because you are the informant
Then who created it? Maybe you
That’s why you guys were picked and not truly elected to change the situation which of course directly or indirectly all of you in this administration contributed to what Nigeria is today.So enough of the blame game.Lets now see the change that you preach.
Your a foolish minister, always talking and talking and talking, U good for nothing man, maybe is ur papa dat caused it. Ideot.