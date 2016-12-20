The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the current hardship is not the making of the present administration, but restates commitment to end the hardship.

The minister spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the Special Town Hall Meeting for the Youths held at the Presidential Villa.

Mohammed said government “is unrelenting in its efforts to ease the hardship in the land, especially youth unemployment.’’

He stressed that the hardship was “brought about by years of poor or lack of planning, profligacy, mismanagement of funds, massive corruption and lack of investment in social programmes.’’

To move the nation out of the situation, he solicited the “undiluted support’’ of the people particularly the youths.

The minister said that the Federal Government’s massive investment in social programmes will help accelerate the process of job creation, especially for the youths.

He said that the government placed premium on youth empowerment, youth development and youth engagement, hence the decision to organise the town hall meeting specifically for them.

