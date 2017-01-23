Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that he is not the first governor that was stoned in Southern Kaduna as every governor has been treated in the same manner in the last 15 years.

Mr. El-Rufai said this when the state Council of Chiefs and Emirs paid him a solidarity visit.

Speaking during the visit, the chairman of the council and Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, said: “the reason why all traditional leaders pay His Excellency this courtesy visit is to condole with the government over the recent loss of lives in Southern Kaduna. Killings and counter killings are senseless and ungodly; they are not solution to any problem. It is quite disheartening and worrisome.

“We must work hard against these threats to our peace and unity. We are also here to commiserate with His Excellency on the attack of his convoy when he visited Kafanchan.

Responding, Governor El-Rufai said: “I am not the first governor to receive this kind of treatment (the attack on his convoy), every governor in the last 15 years in this state has been treated that way and it is part of the challenges and burden of leadership. So I am not disturbed.”

“As you know leaders especially in any political dispensation must learn to tolerate a lot of things because you have those who like you and those who oppose you because of political differences. That is why I did not take this personal but what we will do is prosecute all those responsible for the killings. And we are working hard with security agencies to ensure our citizens are safe and secure.

“The biggest assignment is for us to unite our people. We should do our best to see that we have peace and unity as a prerequisite for progress and development. Besides security challenges, we are faced with poor infrastructure, poor social amenities, poor schools, bad roads, lack of power and potable water and that is what this government is working to provide for the people. We have cut down the gains and monetary profits people get in government just to be able to provide democratic dividends to the people. In your domains, you can see on-going projects at various stages of completion.

“We are also committed to demonstrating fairness and equity in the way we execute projects all over the state. I and my deputy and all those who work under this administration, have taken oaths with either the Quran or the Bible that we will be fair and just in our affairs. I am giving you my promise that we will be guided by this oath in all our dealings.”