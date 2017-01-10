Operation Skolombo Special Task Force on Monday, January 9 kiiled a notorious armed robbery suspect popularly called `Ak 1′ at Bogobiri area, Mary Slessor road, Cross River State.

According to an eye witness, Alhaji Shehu Kabir who spoke with CrossRiverWatch the killed suspect and his gang at large have been terrorizing and robbing business men and women at the area for a long period of time.

“On New Year day, this particular guy lying down here popularly called `AK 1’ and his gang robbed one Alhaji in this area and collected some dollars from him. Youths around the area pursued them on that faithful day but they escaped narrowly through some others.

“At the early hours of today, around 1.a.m, this same guy and his gang tried to rob one of the big businesses men in this area but unfortunately, luck ran out of them because the Operation Skolombo van was on patrol and residents were shouting for rescue. The Operation Skolombo security guys shot at them, two of his members escaped while the bullet caught him right in his upper abdomen”, he said.