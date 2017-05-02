Troops of ‘Operation Delta Safe’ on Sunday night, April 30 gunned down a notorious militant and kidnapper, Ossy Ibori.

The militant was killed during a special operation to repel an attack by his gang on troops around Ajakpa, a creek community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The death of Ibori was announced in a statement signed by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre of Operation Delta Safe.

In addition to killing Ibori, troops the troops also shot some members of his gang. Ibori’s body, added the statement, was identified by residents of the area. However, one soldier was killed in the operation while three others were injured. The injured soldiers are said to have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The statement also explained that troops have commenced the search for gang members who jumped into the river with gunshot wounds. The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and four magazines.

Ibori and his gang were active in parts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states, where they committed a variety of heinous crimes.

Last month, the gang killed an Army captain and two policemen in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Late last year, the gang abducted students and staff of a secondary school in addition to numerous attacks on Ajakpa, Safarogbo and Balowo areas.