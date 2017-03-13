Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno in a memo dated 6th March, 2017 has announced the ban of helicopter shuttle from Kaduna to Abuja by some helicopter companies .

5 things you should know about this move by the Federal Government:

1.) CLOSURE AND RENOVATION OF THE NNAMDI AZIKWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ABUJA

The ban majorly is in anticipation of the closure of the Nnamdi Azikwe international Airport, Abuja for renovations. According to Babagana in his memo “In view of the closure of the airport, air travellers will be required to travel by road/train to Abuja from Kaduna International Airport.”

2.) PASSENGERS WOULD NOW NEED TO COMMUTE FROM KADUNA TO ABUJA BY ROAD OR TRAIN

As mentioned earlier, passengers whose destinations are Abujawould need to travel by road or railway to abuja after their flights must have touched down at Kaduna International Airport.

3.) NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT HAS NOW TIGHTENED SECURITY ON KADUNA-ABUJA ROAD

The Federal government, following the ban on helicopter ferry between Kaduna and Abuja, has tightened security on the this route notorious for armed robbery attacks. This is in a bid to reassure travelers of their safety while commuting.

4.) CHARTER/ COMMERCIAL HELICOPTERS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FLY WITHIN ABUJA AIRSPACE

Nigeria’s NSA announced that the Abuja airspace is controlled, hence flights would not be allowed to fly indiscriminatey above the airspace.

5.) FLIGHTS THAT MUST COME INTO THE ABUJA AIRSPACE WOULD NEED SECURITY CLEARANCE DIRECTLY FROM THE PRESIDENT

However, this does not mean that there would be no flights at all into the Abuja airspace as the NSA added that flights that must come within the Abuja airspace must receive security clearance directly from the office of the president.