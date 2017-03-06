NTA viewers were made to panic on Saturday evening, March 5 when the station mistakenly pronounced former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon rtd, dead.

The message scrolled on that the former leader had passed on at 79 years old but emerging reports indcate that it was General Gowon’s sister, Martha Kande Audu who is the 1st northern female voice on Radio/TV Kaduna that died at the age of 79.