The nude photos of Rwandan presidential aspirant, Diane Shima Rwigara has surfaced online.

The photos surfaced on Friday morning to the chagrin of the 35-year-old presidential candidate.

It is believed that her political opponents have made the move in order to humiliate the her.

Rwigara had recently called out the country’s incumbent President, Paul Kagame for bad governance.

There are speculations that the nude photos were leaked from the presidential candidate’s former boyfriend, a journalist who covered her father’s death.

The boyfriend had reported harassment from state operatives.

It is suspected that it was during his time with the operatives that his phone was confiscated and it is believed that is the source of the nudes, Watch Dog News reported.

She is a daughter of the late Assinapol Rwigara, a rich business man who died in a car accident after falling out of favour with President Kagame.