The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers commenced their three-day warning strike today and it has inevitably affected activities at fuel depots across the country, PUNCH reports.

The strike is to protest against anti-Labour practices in the oil and gas sector.

As a result of the strike loading of petroleum depots across the nation have been halted. An official of the union, however said that the leaders of the union would hold a meeting with the Federal Government by 1pm.