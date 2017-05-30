A popular politician and a prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Rasaq Bello, was yesterday, May 29, shot dead.

He was killed was killed in Shogunle, Oshodi, Lagos during the local council primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports have it that late Rasaq Bello also known as ‘Hamburger’ was allegedly shot dead by members of a rival gang allegedly led by Samson Agbetoye, popularly called Golden.

Following his death, a resident of the area disclosed that violent clashes erupted and a car was burnt around Ayinke Junction.

It was also gather that unknown touts stormed the home of the leader of the rival gang ‘Golden’ who has since fled and they killed his mother.

According to LIB, the popular Ladipo market has been shutdown and heavy presence of Police patrol vans has been seen all around Oshodi.

Until his death, Hamburger was the Lagos State Treasurer of Tricycle Operators, a branch of NURTW. He was recently made a chief when he was installed as the Akinrogun of Shogunle.