A serving member of the National Youths Service Corps in Cross River State has died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) on Thursday, May 11.

The late Onwuegbuzie Stanley Samuel hailed from Aboh Ogwashi Ukwu, Delta State and studied Sciences & Researches at Babcock University.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who disclosed the sad news last Friday, May 12 in Calabar, said the Samuel was serving in Obubra before his death.

Abisong said that the deceased was first admitted at the General Hospital, Obubra, where he was treated for cerebral malaria for one week. She said that his condition got worse and he was referred to the UCTH for further treatment while his blood sample was taken to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo for diagnosis. “The incident started about two weeks ago in Obubra and we all know that the incubation period of Lassa fever is 3-21 days.

“The deceased is an indigene of Delta State. The last time he travelled to his home in Lagos State was during the Christmas period in December 2016 and came back to Cross River in January 2017.

“The deceased was living in the corps members’ lodge in Obubra and since he came back in January, he has not left that community “Unfortunately, we finally lost him. Sadly, the corps member contracted the disease in Cross River,” she said.